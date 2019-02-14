Officials say two people have died in a serious crash on Highway 9 near Beiseker on Thursday night.

RCMP say emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Range Road 251 and 253 at about 9:30 p.m.

Both drivers of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

A section of Highway 9 is expected to be closed for several hours as police attend to the scene.