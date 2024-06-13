Two people displaced, cat missing after Woodbine house fire

Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.

It happened around 9 p.m. on June 12 in the 100 block of Woodfield Close S.W.

Heavy flames and smoke were billowing from the back of the two-storey single-family home.

The fire was so intense, additional crews were called to help.

ATCO and ENMAX were also there to alleviate any hazards.

The fire departments say there is significant damage to the home leaving it uninhabitable.

There’s also minor exterior damage to two neighbouring homes.

An investigation into the cause in underway.