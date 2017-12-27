A southeast Calgary home was significantly damaged in a fire on Tuesday evening, but the two people that live there were able to get out safely, the fire department says.

Crews were called to the scene, in the 500 block of Lake Moraine Green S.E., at about 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found flames shooting high into the air at the back of the home.

Working quickly, firefighters gained control of the fire on the exterior and then moved inside to extinguish the rest of the blaze.

The two residents escaped the fire before crews got there and firefighters managed to rescue a pet reptile from the burning home.

The flames weren’t the only fight that crews had to deal with at the scene. Extremely cold conditions were a challenge as well.

Officials say that heaters needed to be used to thaw frozen hose lines to maintain water flow to the fire on the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.