CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Two people found dead following fire at Milk River residence
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 2:00PM MDT
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Milk River on Sunday night.
Emergency crews attended a structure fire in the community at about 10:00 p.m. and found the pair deceased inside the home.
Officials say there were no other occupants in the residence.
The identities of the victims have not been released and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.