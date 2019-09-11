High River RCMP are investigating after two people were injured by what they say was a "trip wire" strung across a pathway near a school.

Police were called to a bridge on a walkway near Highwood High School on Wednesday for reports of a male youth who was injured after he ran into a wire.

The victim, who had been riding his bike at the time, suffered soft tissue injuries to his legs and knees.

When RCMP attended the scene, they located and removed the wire.

During the course of the investigation, police were notified that an older male had also struck the wire earlier in the day and went to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the wire's origin is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).