Officials say two people are in hospital after their vehicle crashed and caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at just before 4:00 p.m., a car lost control and struck the light standard and ended up rolling over.

The vehicle burst into flames but both occupants managed to escape the wreckage.

Fire crews put out the blaze and the victims were taken to the South Health Campus in non-life threatening condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.