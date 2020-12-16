CALGARY -- Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday Emergency Medical Services arrived at a crash on Peigan Trail just east of 52 Street S.E.

Police said the crash happened between a semi and a pickup truck.

Two people were taken to hospital.

One woman was transported in stable non-life threatening condition, followed by one man with multiple serious injuries who was also in non-life-threatening condition

Peigan Trail is currently closed both east and westbound between 52 Street and Stoney Trail.

Calgary Police are at the scene investigating.