Two people taken to hospital following crash on Peigan Trail
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 5:25PM MST
CALGARY -- Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday Emergency Medical Services arrived at a crash on Peigan Trail just east of 52 Street S.E.
Police said the crash happened between a semi and a pickup truck.
Two people were taken to hospital.
One woman was transported in stable non-life threatening condition, followed by one man with multiple serious injuries who was also in non-life-threatening condition
Peigan Trail is currently closed both east and westbound between 52 Street and Stoney Trail.
Calgary Police are at the scene investigating.