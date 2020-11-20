CALGARY -- The British Army unit at CFB Suffield recorded two positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Both positive cases are in personnel from the U.K. who are part of the British army training unit in Suffield (BATUS).

CFB Suffield said both are currently experiencing mild symptoms.

The first case was reported Wednesday, with the second positive case being reported on Friday.

Several close contacts of the positive cases are in isolation and will be tested for the virus.

In a Facebook post, CFB Suffield and BATUS medical centre said there are no positive cases in personnel living in Medicine Hat or Redcliff, Alta.

Updates will be provided by CFB Suffield as they become available.

There are 569 active COVID-19 cases in the South zone.