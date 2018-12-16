Two people managed to escape a house fire that broke out inside a mobile home on Saturday evening and fire crews were able to rescue a housecat trapped inside.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Penbrooke Heritage Estates, located at 1704 61 Street S.E., at about 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a significant amount of smoke and fire coming from a single family mobile home.

Two residents of the home had managed to escape and firefighters found a cat during a search and managed to get it out safely.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the two people were taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire crews remain at the scene to monitor any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.