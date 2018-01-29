A 25-year-old man from Calgary and a 27-year-old man from Rocky View County were airlifted to safety after spending a night outdoors when their snowmobiles became stuck in deep snow in the Shuswap region of British Columbia.

According to RCMP officials, the Sicamous RCMP detachment received reports late Sunday afternoon indicating two snowmobilers who had been sledding in an area south of the Owl Head Chalet were overdue. The two men had been travelling with a group of snowmobilers at approximately 1:00 p.m. when they became separated from their party.

The members of the group of snowmobilers indicated the missing men were equipped with appropriate clothing, gear and food and a decision was made to deploy members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue team to the area at first light on Monday.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Monday, the crew of an RCMP Southeast District Air Services helicopter spotted the two men at a spot approximately five kilometres south of Owls Head Snowmobile Chalet. The men were found to be in good health but their snowmobiles have been immobilized by deep snow.

A Vernon North Okanagan Search and Rescue Winch Team helicopter was deployed to the location and the two men were airlifted to safety.

RCMP officials encourage snowmobilers in the backcountry to travel with a probe, transceiver, shovel and proper winter survival gear.