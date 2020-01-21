CALGARY -- Two suspects have been arrested following an incident Tuesday afternoon where a postal worker got pepper sprayed in Killarney.

Calgary police responded to the area around 23 Avenue and 36 Street S.W. at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, where a female postal worker was attacked with pepper spray.

EMS were also called to respond to the scene.

Police arrested two people nearby in conjunction with the pepper spray incident shortly thereafter. They are in police custody, with charges pending.

No additional details were made available.