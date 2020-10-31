CALGARY -- Two men have been charged after Lethbridge police made two raids on a pair of apartment buildings this week.

The Lethbridge Police Service's priority crimes unit executed two search warrants on buildings in the city's west end Thursday.

At the apartment in Garry Station, officials say they found more than $28,000 in cash. At the second building, in Berkley Place, police seized a conducted energy weapon.

Abdulkadir Yusuf, 29, from Toronto, Ont., is charged with possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and several breaches of a release order connected to incidents in Regina, Sask.

He was remanded into custody and is expected in court for a hearing.

Tyler Workman, 23, of Lethbridge, is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was released on an undertaking and must abide by several conditions.