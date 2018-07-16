Two people were injured after they were struck by a car in Falconridge Monday afternoon.

Ali Al-Magoosi says he was stopped next to an EMS ambulance at a red light on southbound Falconridge Boulevard N.E., at the intersection with Falconridge Drive, at around 2:00 p.m. when three teenagers were waiting on the curb to cross to the east.

“Three guys were standing here. One guy just crossed and two of them were standing here waiting for the light.”

Al-Magoosi says a westbound car struck the curb where the teens were standing and collided with them. "He wasn’t speeding but I don’t know why he hit the curb."

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

"EMS responded really quick. They were right here."

EMS officials say the two pedestrians were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance. One of the patients was considered to be serious but stable condition with potentially life-threatening injuries while the other was transported in non-life threatening condition.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.