Police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on 14th Street Southwest between two Calgary Transit buses on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W. just after 6:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Police closed 14th Street between 19th Avenue and 23rd Avenue S.W. for several hours to investigate.

One bus did not have any passengers and there were about a dozen riders on the other bus.

EMS officials say a man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene while crews worked to clear the debris.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.