Two transit buses involved in crash in city’s southwest
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 6:56AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 1:38PM MDT
Police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on 14th Street Southwest between two Calgary Transit buses on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W. just after 6:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.
Police closed 14th Street between 19th Avenue and 23rd Avenue S.W. for several hours to investigate.
One bus did not have any passengers and there were about a dozen riders on the other bus.
EMS officials say a man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Traffic was rerouted around the scene while crews worked to clear the debris.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.