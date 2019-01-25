A man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to hospital following a Friday evening house fire in the city’s southeast.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block on Riverside Close S.E., in the community of Riverbend, shortly before 9:00 p.m. following reports of a fire and people trapped inside the building.

Smoke was visible through the windows of the home and firefighters spotted a woman on a second floor balcony. The woman was brought to safety using a ladder.

Fire crews searched the smoke-filled house and determined no one was inside except for some caged birds. The pets were carried out of the building and firefighters determined a man who had been in the home at the time of the fire had escaped under his own power.

The fire was extinguished and CFD officials confirm the blaze had started in the basement.

The man and the woman were transported by ambulance to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition after being exposed to smoke.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials confirm the smoke detectors in the home were operational.