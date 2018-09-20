A woman and a girl were both transported by EMS to hospital Thursday afternoon after they were injured in separate, unrelated dog attacks.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., a woman suffered minor injuries after an encounter with a dog in an open area near the intersection of Coral Springs Boulevard and 68 Street N.E. The patient was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre in non-life threatening condition.

Roughly 25 minutes later, a young child suffering from a dog bite was transported by ambulance from a home on Martinwood Court N.E to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in non-life threatening condition. Her injuries include lacerations to her face.

Officials have not disclosed the breed of the animals or if the dogs were known to their respective victims.