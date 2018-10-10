Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left two people injured.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a location in the 1000 block of 17 Avenue Southwest following reports of gunshots.

EMS transported two men, both in their 30s, to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition. Both of the men were suffering from a gunshot wound.

As of 11:00 p.m., police have not released any details regarding a suspect or suspects and are asking the public to avoid the area.

"The vehicle was parked in the parking lot," recalled Derek Boe who works in the area. "Five loud shots went off. It was echoing. It was very loud actually considering I've heard a few gunshots in my life. It was very loud and then three men ran around the corner there. No one was hurt as far as I could tell. They yelled at the car across the way and it drove around the corner and picked them up around from Waves Coffee here."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.