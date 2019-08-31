The driver of one vehicle suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the 14 Street bridge in southwest Calgary.

Police were called to the bridge that spans Memorial Drive on Saturday morning for reports of a crash in the northbound lanes.

Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle in the right hand lane with another lying on its side in the middle of the sidewalk.

The driver of the flipped vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result.

The right hand lane over the bridge was closed for a short time after the incident but has since been reopened.