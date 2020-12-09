CALGARY -- Around 5:54 YYC transportation tweeted about a two-vehicle accident on Macleod Trail and 58 Avenue by Chinook Centre.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, Macleod Tr and 58 Ave S, blocking multiple lanes in all directions. The road is closed WB. Please drive with caution. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Swx7DxtqmT — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 10, 2020

The incident was blocking multiple lanes in all directions and the road was closed westbound.

Officials say the two-vehicle accident has now been cleared.

There was no other information available about the physical condition of the people involved.