Two vehicle incident blocking multiple lanes on Macleod Trail is now cleared
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 7:03PM MST
Two-vehicle accident on Macleod Trail and 58 Avenue by Chinook Centre is cleared.
CALGARY -- Around 5:54 YYC transportation tweeted about a two-vehicle accident on Macleod Trail and 58 Avenue by Chinook Centre.
The incident was blocking multiple lanes in all directions and the road was closed westbound.
Officials say the two-vehicle accident has now been cleared.
There was no other information available about the physical condition of the people involved.