Two vehicles, occupants sought in connection with Airdrie shooting

Mounties out of Airdrie are now searching for two vehicles in connection with a shooting in the southern Alberta city on Wednesday.

Airdrie RCMP say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the southwest community of Windsong.

Residents called police to report shots fired in the 200 block of Windrow Crescent.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, Mounties said two vehicles were believed to be involved – a black two-door Ford F-150 with window tint and a tonneau cover, and a white four-door Audi SUV.

"Both vehicles are believed to be involved in the incident and (we) consider the occupants of these vehicles to be armed and dangerous," RCMP said in a release.

"The public should not approach either of these vehicles."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police also request any relevant dash-cam footage.

