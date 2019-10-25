CALGARY — Two women are facing charges and police are searching for a stolen SUV after an incident that started with two possibly drunk people in a ditch near Sylvan Lake and ended with a collision in Red Deer.

Police were called to a rural area near Sylvan Lake just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report that a truck had driven through a fence and two women, who were possibly drunk, were in a ditch.

Witnesses reported the women had been dropped off by a man driving the truck, a 1997 Ford F150, which was found abandoned and on fire in a nearby field.

Shortly after, police got a report that a female resident in the area had been assaulted and her vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was stolen.

The Durango was later seen on Highway 11, heading east toward Red Deer, at high speeds.

Police began a pursuit, but ended it shortly after due to public safety.

The Durango then collided with two other vehicles at 51st Avenue and 48th Street before continuing northbound in the southbound lane of 51st Avenue and turning west on 59th Avenue.

Driving into oncoming traffic, the Durango struck a van and two females got out and tried to steal the van, however police arrived and arrested them both.

A second vehicle, a 2007 grey Chevrolet Silverado was also reported stolen from a residence in Sylvan Lake at the same time and remains outstanding. RCMP believe the male who dropped off the suspect females stole the Silverado from an area property.

Chelsea Crowley, 27, and Brianna Crookedlegs, 20, are charged with:

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of possession of weapon without holding a licence

Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

One count of robbery

Crowley faces an additional five counts of breach of recognizance. Crowley and Crookedlegs remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28.

The Silverado is described as grey, with black rims, a small push bar on the front and small dents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.