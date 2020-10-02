CALGARY -- A two-and-a-half-year-old boy is in hospital in stable condition after being hit by a truck Friday.

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to EMS, in the northwest Calgary community of Arbour Lake.

The boy was riding a strider bike (training bike) with his mom and another boy when he was hit by a pickup truck.

EMS transported the boy to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition but he is now stable.

This is a developing story....