Tyler Pace's 9 points not enough as Roughnecks drop close one to Seals

Tyler Pace scored nine points by himself Friday night but they weren't enough to lead the Calgary Roughnecks to a win against the San Diego Seals.

The Seals jumped on the Roughnecks early, building a 13-5 lead after 30 minutes, then hung on as Calgary stormed back in the second half. At the end of the night, the final score was 17-14 San Diego in a high-scoring National Lacrosse League contest at the Saddledome.

Roughneck captain Jesse King scored four goals, and goaltender Christian Del Bianco had four assists in the loss. Dan Taylor, Shane Simpson, Jesse King, Zach Currier, Tanner Cook, Kyle Waters and Dan Taylor all had goals for the Roughnecks, who are now 2-1 on the season.

Pace had two goals and seven assists.

The Roughnecks head out on the road, taking on the Colorado Mammoth Saturday in Denver. They return to Calgary Jan. 14 to play against San Diego.