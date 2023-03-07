Tyler Shandro's Law Society hearing set to resume in June

A Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing involving the province's current justice minister will continue in June, two weeks after a provincial election is set to take place.

Tyler Shandro is facing three allegations that he breached the LSA's code of conduct while he was Alberta's health minister in 2020.

The continuation of Shandro's virtual hearing is scheduled to run from June 12 - 14.

Shandro is accused of "behaving inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings reputation of the profession into disrepute" after he visited the driveway of a doctor who was critical of him on social media. The former health minister is also accused of using his position to obtain phone numbers of doctors without their consent and of responding to an email from a member of the public who sent an email to Shandro's wife.

Shandro's three-day hearing in January included testimony from three doctors, a member of the public, the chief privacy officer for Alberta Health Services and Shandro himself. Shandro's wife, Andrea, is expected to testify when the hearing resumes.

"The hearing did not conclude within the allotted hearing days and additional days are required to hear testimony from the remainder of the witnesses and submissions from the parties," reads part of a statement from the Law Society's Nancy Bains.

The continuation of Shandro's hearing will take place exactly two weeks after Alberta's provincial election.

"Scheduling of hearings is contingent upon the schedules of the Tribunal Office, the Hearing Committee adjudicators, the parties, their counsel and witnesses. The Tribunal Office works with all participants to find the earliest mutually available dates," Bains said in a statement.

The LSA panel will decide whether the actions of Shandro, who is still a member of the LSA, go against the Society's code of conduct. Following the hearing's conclusion, a decision could take an additional four months.