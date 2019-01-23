School administrators have sent home a letter to parents about a case of typhoid fever that was recently discovered at a Calgary elementary school.

The principal of McKenzie Towne School, a K-4 school in southeast Calgary, sent a letter home to parents this week informing them that a student contracted typhoid fever while on a trip overseas.

The infected student spent some time at the school after they returned, but health officials say the risk of exposure to other students and staff members is low.

The letter states that, as a precaution, several areas of the school and a number of school buses have been extensively cleaned and sanitized to further prevent the spread of the disease.

Students have also been taught procedures on how to keep themselves safe.

Some of the tips included in the letter are:

make sure everyone in your household washes their hands often.

use a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw it away. If you don’t have one, sneeze into your sleeve.

stay home if you’re sick. If your kids are sick, keep them home from school.

clean and disinfect surfaces that are used often and shared by everyone in your home.

Typhoid fever is spread through food and water that’s been contaminated with the feces or urine of infected people.

It can cause high fever, weakness, stomach pains, headache and loss of appetite.

In some cases, the symptoms can also include a flat rose coloured spotted rash. In more severe cases, the symptoms can lead to enlargement of the liver and spleen or intestinal bleeding.

According to the Government of Canada’s website, it is common in developing countries with poor sanitation and low standards of hygiene.

A vaccine is available to help protect adults and children aged two and older.

More information on common travel-related diseases, including typhoid fever, can be found on the Alberta Health Services’ website.