Tyson Galloway named 31st captain in Hitmen history

Tyson Galloway was named the 31st captain in team history by the Calgary Hitmen Friday, as the WHL squad announced its leadership group for the upcoming 20233-24 season.

Galloway is a fifth-year Hitmen. He has played in 183 games with the team, after being drafted in the second round in the 2018 WHL draft.

Galloway was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL draft. He attended the Calgary Flames training camp this fall before returning to the Hitmen this week.

“Being a part of this organization as long as I have is very special and this a huge honour” said Galloway, in a release. “These guys make it easy to come to the rink and have fun. I look forward to getting to work and going to battle with this team every day.”

“Tyson has been a huge part of our team’s leadership and culture for the past several years. He is driven, focused and able to set the tone for our room.” said Calgary Hitmen head coach Steve Hamilton “He will continue the tremendous legacy of leadership for the Hitmen this season.”

That group will be completed by a trio of alternate captains, including Sean Tschigeri, Grayden Siepmann and David Adszynski.

“We are well represented with the leadership group for the 2023-24 season represented by four players that have been drafted and developed within the organization” continued Hamilton. “Each player brings qualities that represent and support the vision of leadership that we have come to expect from Calgary Hitmen players.”

The Hitmen take on Swift Current in Saskatchewan Friday night before returning home to take on the Saskatoon Blades at the Saddledome Sunday night.