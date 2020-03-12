CALGARY -- The day after the World Health Organization changed the designation of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus to pandemic, a University of Calgary physician says Canada is continuing to take the proper proactive measures to mitigate risk.

"Right now we're doing the same preparations and doing the same testing and isolation that we've been doing right from the get go," said Dr. Vanessa Meier-Stephenson. "We've been preparing and getting ready for these sort of circumstances as soon as we heard this was happening. This is partly in thanks to the great work from the healthcare workers in China and researchers in that area who were able to get the notices out (so) that people could get prepared and could start preparing for this."

The pandemic designation — an extension of the previous designations of outbreak and epidemic — indicates the worldwide spread of the virus is potentially uncontrollable

Meier-Stephenson says there is no doubt that there will be additional cases in Canada and efforts are currently focused on reducing the spread and protecting vulnerable populations. She credits Canada with doing a fairly good job in having potential cases tested, keeping potential cases contained, and isolating confirmed cases of the virus.

"I think from that front we're certainly ahead of the game from there, circumstances being what they are."

Meier Stephenson says the elderly are the most susceptible and most vulnerable to the virus. The alarming numbers recorded in Italy were from a region in the country's north where a large percentage of the population are seniors.

While attempting to not understate the potential danger of COVID-19, Meier-Stephenson says mortality rates vary drastically between age groups.

"The three per cent number, that's an average over all the age ranges," explained Meier-Stephenson. "The mortality rates for different age groups have been studied and there's evidence that under 15 years of age it's essentially zero, 15 to 50 we start to get up to the 0.4 per cent and it climbs from there. Not to minimize that in any way because that's certainly very concerning in and of itself."