The U of C Dino's KICKOFF, taking place Friday night at McMahon Stadium, is a little more than a football game, sort of the same way Stampede is a little more than a rodeo. It's more like a BBQ, theme park, homecoming and football game all rolled into one.

Alumni, faculties and the Students Union are hosting a carnival-like fun zone, Friday night tailgate party in the McMahon Stadium parking lot.

The free event activities include such guaranteed to be popular among students attractions as Dunk Your Favourite Dean, not to mention interactive games, pop-up photo booths and even an opportunity to pet some adorable support puppies.

“It’s all about celebrating the community that we share here at the university and the impact we have on the larger community,” said Michael Sclafani, VP of alumni engagement. “The larger community is all welcome to join us today.”

There is also a big football game at the stadium, where the Dinos take on the University of Manitoba Bisons at 5:30 p.m..

“Football is a great way to bring our community together, celebrate the success of our team, hopefully, and really cheer on our student athletes and be supportive,” said Sclafani.