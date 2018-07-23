A University of Calgary researcher is attempting to halt the spread of the commonly held misconception that gluten-free foods are healthier than standard fare especially when it comes to processed food marketed to children.

“We looked at types of foods targeted to children in the supermarket,” said Charlene Elliott, a Canada research chair in food marketing policy and children’s health. “We bought 374 products that are aimed at children in terms of their marketing appeals and then pulled out the products that were specifically labelled gluten free. In a second study, we basically paired them with their equivalent.”

“We found there was no nutritional benefit to having gluten-free foods.”

Gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley, is often criticized for contributing to digestive issues. While juvenile patients with Celiac disease do suffer significant strife as a result of gluten consumption, they account for less than one per cent of the adolescent population. For those who do not have the disease, a product’s gluten-free label should not be the lone factor in determining whether the item is a wise choice.

“According to the Pan-American Health Organization nutrient profiling criteria, we found that 88 per cent of the products labelled gluten free would be deemed unhealthy and that sugar was a particular problem. 80 per cent of the products we looked at had high sugar levels.”

Elliott says, historically, gluten-free diets were a healthier alternative. “Individuals were being forced to eat whole and unprocessed foods because there weren't packaged food equivalents available.”

The University of Calgary researcher say the gluten-free trend is one of the hottest ‘free-from’ trends and it’s of little surprise to see the introduction of new products attempting to capitalize on the popularity.

“A large percentage of parents will buy gluten free products believing that they're healthier for you, for their children, and this study shows there's really no nutritional advantage to doing so,” said Elliott. “The gluten-free foods have caught up to the regular highly processed foods that are aimed at children because, both the regular child targeted foods and foods targeted as gluten free, had incredibly high levels of sugar, 80 per cent of them were classified as high in sugar.”

Elliott encourages parents to avoid giving their children high sugar products on a consistent basis as they’re likely to influence taste preferences.

To view the complete findings of the study visit The Nutritional Quality of Gluten-Free Products for Children