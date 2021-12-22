U of C, SAIT, U of L will start some 2022 classes online amid Omicron

The University of Calgary, SAIT and the University of Lethbridge announced on Wednesday they would be moving some 2022 classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

A statement on the U of C's website said that while there are still many unknowns with Omicron, it has been spreading across Canada quickly.

"As a result of this latest phase in the pandemic, the University of Calgary, alongside the University of Alberta and University of Lethbridge, will start our respective winter semesters primarily online."

The U of C says starting the semester online will allow them time to assess the new variant's potential impact, particularly after the holidays.

"By reducing the number of people on our campuses, we can allow the research and learning activities that must be in person to continue while also doing all that we can to help support the healthcare system," the U of C said.

The U of C already announced earlier this week that it was cancelling the remainder of in-person exams for this semester and would be moving so-called "block week" classes (from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7) online as a precaution.

"We are now extending this shift to online classes for the first three weeks of the Winter Term."

There will be exceptions made for classes that require students to attend in person.

"Students registered for in-person classes will be contacted by a department or faculty office to confirm how their courses will be accessed during this temporary shift to online teaching and learning," the U of C said. "Unless noted otherwise, in-person practicums will carry forward as originally planned."

The U of C said it expects winter courses to resume in-person on Jan. 31, 2022.

"What the Omicron variant will mean for Alberta remains unclear but what we have learned to date leads us to act cautiously," the U of C said on its site.

"This temporary move online is part of that caution. We look forward to returning to the in-person learning experience as soon as appropriate and, as always, we will keep you up-to-date on information as it becomes available and decisions as they’re made."

SAIT SAYS THEORY CLASSES WILL BE ONLINE

On Wednesday, SAIT announced that due to the rapid increase in Omicron cases in Alberta it would move theory classes online from Monday, Jan. 3. 2022, until at least Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

"SAIT will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will evaluate prior to Friday, Jan. 21, the return of in-person theory classes on campus," a statement on the SAIT website said.

On-campus labs will run in-person as scheduled.

SAIT said students, including those in continuing education and corporate training, can expect to be contacted directly by their program in the coming days with details.