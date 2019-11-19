CALGARY – University of Calgary students and staff are helping to solve issues in the city one plunge at a time.

Chillin' For Charity is one of the biggest events that happens as part of the U of C’s campaign to support the United Way. The annual plunge is part of a charity challenge, hosted by competing JDC West teams to fundraise money.

Student teams and even some faculty jumped into an ice-cold pool of water in the middle of Tuesday’s winter snowstorm to raise awareness and funds for The United Way.

Jessica O’Connell with the United Way says this is her first time witnessing the plunge but she’s inspired by the lengths the teams will go to meet their fundraising commitments.

She adds the money raised has a huge impact.

"Our community fund has three core pillars; kids, community and poverty."

O'Connell says the money raised during the plunge campaign is enough to provide 25 students who have suffered from domestic abuse with six months of counselling.

Last year, teams raised more than $20,000 in support for the United Way. This year, the initial goal was set at $25,000 which has already been surpassed.

Krysthel Bagsaw, a student at the U of C in the JDC West program, says this is the third year she’s been a part of the plunge. Bagshaw says the reasoning behind the stunt is all about getting people to take notice.

"In order to make a difference in your community, you have to bring attention to what you’re doing, to jump into freezing cold water in the middle of the quad at the university of Calgary does this."

CTV Calgary’s Darrel Janz MCed the event.