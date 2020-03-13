LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The University of Lethbridge suspended classes Friday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, while Lethbridge College classes went ahead as scheduled.

"It’s a good idea to shut down the school, definitely don’t want any risk of spreading the diseases. Especially since there are so many students on campus that live here on campus," said University of Lethbridge student Corey Nelson.

Around 9,000 students attend the U of L with some of its lecture halls holding over 250 students, so these types of gatherings exceed the amount of people Alberta Health advises against having together.

The University of Alberta and University of Calgary took similar steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by cancelling classes as well. All of the services remain available and all staff are still at work.

"It’s definitely an annoyance, cancelling classes, but I think it’s for the best," said Nelson.

Lethbridge College, which is home to more than 5,500 students continued on with its classes.

"It's not the worst idea as long as people who are sick aren’t coming to school. I'd rather do it here than online," said Sohail Mubtala, a student at the school.

"I think it’s a privilege to come be able to learn from our professors instead of online," added Brooke Nish, another student.

Lethbridge College's classes don't exceed the 250 person threshold, so the school ran as usual as all facilities and classes were operating with staff members still working.

The University is planning on having students return to class Monday, but that could change at any time.

The province confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total to 29 cases.