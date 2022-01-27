U of L says LED library lighting will reduce carbon footprint, save money

The University of Lethbridge says a new upgrade to the campus library has not only significantly brightened it, but will also reduce its environment footprint.

A total of 3,518 dated fixtures were removed and replaced with 1,969 new LED fixtures, which the U of L says has brightened the building by an estimated 20 to 25 per cent.

An additional 310 fixtures were upgraded.

"This was a major project we undertook this past summer with the goal of improving the lighting in the building, all the while taking advantage of the latest in LED technology to really make an impact in terms of long-term electrical costs and our environmental footprint,” said Tal Meidinger, manager of the Electrical Department in Facilities, in a news release.

The university estimates the change will save 1.4 million kilowatt hours in lighting costs per year.

"That’s a savings of $155,000 per year on a project investment of $600,000, meaning we will realize a cost savings in just under four years,” Meidinger said.

“Over the next 10 years, the university will save $1.5 million and significantly reduce its carbon imprint.”

While replacing the lighting, metal from the old fixtures was recycled, as was cardboard and Styrofoam packaging from the new fixtures.

"We also found a way to reuse as many ceiling tiles as we could in other areas of the library," Meidinger said.