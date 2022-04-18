U of L student campaign aims to support struggling students
The recent University of Lethbridge faculty strike left many students facing financial uncertainty, prompting two students to launch a campaign to help a few of them out.
The strike produced a large number of cancelled classes, resulting in some students struggling financially, especially those that may have lost jobs due to the strike.
In response, Amy Jackson and Taydem LaRocque created the “For the Students” campaign, centered around a silent auction and talent show taking place on April 19th at 6:30 p.m. in the Owl Acoustic Lounge.
The silent auction features a wide variety of baskets from local businesses, including board games, skin care products, pet goods and a candy bouquet.
“I think the biggest thing is that lots of these are local businesses that have reached out to us, and definitely a huge thanks to them because we would not be able to do this if we didn’t have the local support that we were given,” LaRocque said.
While the silent auction will be a big part of the fundraising, there is also a bottle drive.
“We’ve had a bottle drive ongoing for the past month or so, and we’ve had a lot of faculty members reach out and donate to us that way. We’ve raised close to $300 in bottles, and that’s all going towards the students,” Jackson said.
LaRocque is confident that more bottle money is on the way.
“With the bottles, that’s only about nine houses worth of bottles, so we still have about 30 more people who have reached out to us saying they want to donate. Our goal is about $2,000, and I think we do have the potential to reach that, maybe more,” she said.
SUPPORTING STUDENTS
All the money earned through the campaign will be used to support any students that have been put in a difficult situation due to the strike.
“We realized that a lot of students needed help with food and care packages, so what we’ve decided to do with the money is create care packages and food packages for different students, “Jackson said.
“Hopefully, we reach more than our intended goal of 75 students.”
Once all the money is organized, LaRocque said they plan on sending out a Google form that students can fill out if they need support.
“I think our goal is to send out a Google form, so we’ll just ask basic questions like 'why are you struggling?' 'What do you need help with?' Depending on the amount, we will see what our crisis situations are, who exactly needs the help right then and there and then go on a list of most important to least important,” LaRocque said.
“Hopefully for the people who didn’t get the care packages in the beginning we can find alternative means to help them.”
The campaign is also hoping that more performers will join their talent show.
“We can have singers, anyone who wants to do poetry, anyone who has a strange talent even is welcome to come and show it off to the community,” LaRocque said.
“That’s what this event is really about, it’s not just about supporting students but also getting together with our local community and how we can really not just help ourselves but help the others around us who are willing to support us.”
Those interested in supporting the campaign or performing in the talent show can reach out through Facebook.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary weather: A better look at tomorrow's snow
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front more than 480 kilometres long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
Veteran, Conservative leadership candidate Alleslev says Canada must invest more in defence
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate and military veteran Leona Alleslev says Canada must 'significantly' increase its defence spending in response to the global instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
Rare case of wobbly vision and a cyst behind the eye caused by chewing: case report
A 21-year-old man went to the doctor after noticing that his left eye was increasingly protruding from his skull, only to find out that he had a cyst behind his eye, which had been caused by his chewing.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
Alberta Crown prosecutors in a 'holding pattern' as talks with province to avoid strike continue
Discussions between Crown prosecutors and the province are ongoing with the hopes of preventing a mass strike action that would paralyze Alberta's justice system.
-
New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home
Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna, B.C., woman sets Canadian course record at Boston Marathon
Malindi Elmore, an Olympian and mom from Kelowna, B.C., finished in 11th place among women at the Boston Marathon Monday.
-
Easters past: Archive photos show how Vancouver celebrated decades ago
Photos from the City of Vancouver Archives show how the Easter weekend looked in years past.
-
Death in RCMP cell prompts police watchdog investigation
The death of a man who spent the night in police custody in Surrey is the subject of an investigation by an independent watchdog.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim through middle of Vancouver Island marina
A group of transient orcas, or Bigg's killer whales, came startlingly close to moored boats in Comox, B.C. this weekend, which thrilled onlookers on the docks.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria HarbourCats cry foul over pitch for off-leash dogs at Royal Athletic Park
The Victoria HarbourCats are crying foul after they say the City of Victoria failed to consult the team about proposed plans for an off-leash dog area at Royal Athletic Park.
-
Young people make up growing number of newcomers to Vancouver Island: report
Vancouver Island has long been described as a desirable place to live, and now a local non-profit group has broken down how many people moved to the island over the past seven years.
Toronto
-
Spring snowstorm hitting southern Ontario causing messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hitting southern Ontario, which is expected to bring up to eight centimetres of snow by Tuesday, is causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
-
New forecast reveals what Ontario's summer weather is expected to be like
A new forecast reveals what people in Ontario should expect for summer 2022.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 61; 11 deaths
According to figures published on the Quebec government's open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with t on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care -- a decline of six from the day before.
-
Curlers vow to fight as Quebec's biggest facility, in TMR, comes under threat
The Town of Mount Royal, where the club is located -- on a site slated for reuse -- say it's too soon to panic. But curlers say they want reassurances that their facility will stand. There are only seven curling clubs left on the Island of Montreal
-
Gas prices in Quebec on the rise again -- and don't expect relief this summer
If this week's gas prices, hovering around $1.70 a litre, still seemed a little too high to fill up, drivers might want to reconsider.
Ottawa
-
Here's when the spring snow is supposed to start in Ottawa
Winter might officially be over, but at least one more blast of spring snow is on the way for Ottawa.
-
How Ottawa runners performed at the Boston Marathon
Nearly 100 people from Ottawa participated in the Boston Marathon this year.
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
Kitchener
-
'Mr. B made school the best': Alma community shares memories of teacher killed in crash
Parents at Alma Public School are remembering the life of teacher Robert Bachuk.
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Man who confessed to murdering Sask. woman loses appeal
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of his ex-girlfriend has lost his appeal.
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.
-
Saskatoon's Woodlawn Cemetery is running out of burial sites, report says
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved in principle a 257-page master plan for the future of Woodlawn Cemetery.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
-
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
-
New forecast reveals what Ontario's summer weather is expected to be like
A new forecast reveals what people in Ontario should expect for summer 2022.
Winnipeg
-
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Manitobans feeling the pinch of rising interest rates, report suggests
Manitobans are feeling the crunch of rising interest rates and increased costs of living with many concerned they don't have enough to cover their bills and debts, findings from a new report suggests.
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
Regina
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.
-
COVID-19 levels up in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are up in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest available data released by the University of Regina.
-
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.