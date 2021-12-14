U of L student files lawsuit against university over COVID-19 vaccine policy

Hayley Nassichuk-Dean, a fifth year student at the University of Lethbridge in the undergraduate biology program, is taking the school to court over its COVID-19 policy Hayley Nassichuk-Dean, a fifth year student at the University of Lethbridge in the undergraduate biology program, is taking the school to court over its COVID-19 policy

Calgary Top Stories