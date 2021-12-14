U of L student files lawsuit against university over COVID-19 vaccine policy

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A University of Lethbridge student is taking the university to court over its COVID-19 vaccine policy after being denied a religious exemption, calling it “unconstitutional".

Hayley Nassichuk-Dean is currently a fifth year student at the University of Lethbridge in the undergraduate biology program and plays on the Pronghorn’s women’s soccer team.

Nassichuk-Dean was planning on completing her studies in person at the university this year, but when the U of L, along with several post-secondary schools in Alberta announced students would need to be fully vaccinated and rapid testing would no longer be an option by Nov. 1, those plans abruptly changed.

Nassichuk-Dean requested for a religious exemption to both the U of L and Pronghorns according to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 7 at the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. Those documents were sent to CTV News from her lawyer, Carol Crosson.

“The applicant made requests for a religious exemption both to her soccer team and the U of L. Religious exemption requests were widely denied by U of L on the basis of what it says was an order from the CMOH (Chief Medical Officer of Health),” read the documents.

University of Lethbridge, Dec. 14, 2021

Nassichuk-Dean inquired about completing her classes online throughout the winter semester, but was apparently refused.

“The applicant inquired repeatedly as to whether there was anything she could do in order to complete her program in the winter semester, including taking online classes, but she was refused. Therefore, the applicant cannot complete her studies and graduate spring of 2022,” read the documents.

The lawsuit goes on to say, “The policy and decisions of the U of L to refuse to allow the applicant to continue in her activities unless she engages in the medical treatment of taking the vaccine infringe the right to life insofar as they pose an unnecessary and unknowable increased risk of death to the applicant who by being compelled to take the vaccine faces a possibility of adverse effects, including the chance of death.”

U OF L RESPONDS

In a statement to CTV News from the U of L regarding the matter reads in part:

“The university, in respecting the confidentiality of its students, will not comment on specific appeals of the vaccine mandate and, as this matter is now before the courts, cannot offer any further comment.”

The statement goes on to say, “The method of course delivery was established in advance of registration, allowing students to make decisions based on where and how they wanted to learn, and the vaccine mandate announced in advance of the course add/drop deadline.”

The lawsuit is seeking numerous changes including a reversal of the U of L’s policy to “cease offering the option of rapid testing is unreasonable and a breach of S. 7 of the charter.”

A hearing on the case is expected to be held in January.