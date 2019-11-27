CALGARY -- A two-month investigation in Red Deer has led to the arrest of an American man and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

The investigation was started in October and a search warrant was executed Nov. 15, where police seized a number of items, including:

504 grams of fentanyl

141 grams of cocaine, packaged for sale

$10,200 in cash

One rifle

Drug paraphernalia

“This arrest and seizure was made in a known hot-spot for criminal activity,” said Insp. Mark Groves in a release.

“This is an example of the success of the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint Program, which focuses on prolific offenders, addresses, and crime hotspots that are of the most concern to the public.”

Craig Johnson, 31, of the United States, is facing nine drug and weapons charges, including:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of careless use of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of uauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Johnson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28.