U.S. proposal could change the way oil companies report their carbon footprint
The officially disclosed carbon footprints of Canada's largest oil companies could balloon in size if tough new climate rules proposed earlier this year by a U.S. regulator come into effect.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposal - which at this point has not been enacted and faces stiff opposition from industry groups and conservative lawmakers - would require publicly listed companies to account for their total “life-cycle” greenhouse gas emissions.
The rules would apply not only to publicly listed companies south of the border, but also to the more than 230 Canadian companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. (Among these are Canadian energy giants like Enbridge Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.)
Under the new proposal, companies would have to disclose their Scope One and Scope Two emissions (terms that encompass the greenhouse gases produced directly by a company's operations, as well as indirectly through the generation of energy the company purchases such as electricity to power the business).
But they would also have to publicly account for their Scope Three emissions, meaning all the other greenhouse gases they produce indirectly, including emissions produced by customers when they use a company's product.
In other words, for oil producers, Scope One and Two emissions are the emissions the company makes itself (the methane emitted directly from a well, for example, or the electricity an oilsands producer uses to power its massive facilities). Scope Three emissions are the emissions an oil company causes when it sells its product (when a driver burns gasoline in a car, for example).
“The moment we ask companies to report Scope Three, we're now focusing on the carbon intensity of the product itself,” said Tima Bansal, Canada research chair in business sustainability at the University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School.“It's not the carbon intensity of their process - which they can reduce and can reduce quite substantially - it's the carbon intensity of their product.”
Many Canadian energy producers have begun reporting their Scope One and Scope Two emissions in the years since the 2015 U.N. Paris agreement on climate change.
These numbers often form the basis of some of the industry's own aggressive emissions reduction targets, such as Pathways to Net Zero - an alliance of the country's biggest oilsands producers that have jointly set the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The companies behind that initiative (Suncor, Cenovus, CNRL, Imperial, MEG Energy, and ConocoPhillips Canada) have laid out a road map to net-zero that includes the large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage technology, and they're asking for government support to help do it.
However, their plan only addresses Scope One and Two emissions. In fact, the oil and gas industry as whole has been very reluctant to talk about the emissions produced by the combustion of its product itself.
“Reporting Scope 3 emissions continues to be a challenge at this time and will prove difficult to provide in a timely manner, if at all,” wrote the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers in a recent submission to the Canadian Securities Administrators. (The CSA is currently mulling its own set of proposed climate disclosure rules, though the Canadian version would allow companies to opt out of Scope 2 and 3 disclosures as long as they explain their reason for doing so.)
“We believe this (Scope 3 disclosure) would not only add additional burden to industry, but is also not practical in that upstream oil and gas producers don't have knowledge or control over the end use of their sales products,” the industry lobby group wrote.
While only a very small minority of Canadian oil and gas firms are even attempting to report Scope 3 emissions right now, it's already apparent that having to disclose these numbers would massively increase the size of the carbon footprint that companies must report to investors and the public.
For example, Cenovus Energy - which began disclosing its estimated Scope Three emissions in 2020 - says its Scope One and Two emissions in 2019 amounted to 23.94 million tonnes of C02. But Scope Three emissions, generated by the final use of the company's products by customers, amounted to an estimated 113 million tonnes.
Duncan Kenyon, director of corporate engagement with climate change activist group Investors for Paris Compliance, said more than 80 per cent of emissions from fossil fuels fall under the umbrella of Scope Three - that is, they're produced when the product is consumed.
“I hear it all the time from (oil companies), that Scope Three is 'not our problem, it's the consumers choice,' ” Kenyon said. “But you can't be a Paris-aligned, climate believer if you're going to say that 80 per cent is someone else's problem.”
“It also undermines the claims that `oh well, if we capture it all and put it underground, we'll be OK for 2050,' ” he added. “Because no, you won't.”
Oil and gas companies have been returning major dividends to shareholders in the past year thanks to surging global energy demand, so it's easy to question why investors would care about the Scope Three issue at all.
But Kenyon said ESG (environmental, social and governance) focused investors view climate change as a real business risk, and want to know how prepared a company is to adapt to what is coming. For example, an energy company actively working to reduce its Scope Three emissions would aim to increase the percentage of renewables in its portfolio.
“If you do bring in Scope Three disclosure, it becomes apparent really fast where your company is in the decarbonization game,” he said. “And then you have to decide what kind of a company you want to be in five years, 10 years or 25 years.”
In issuing the regulator's proposal in March, SEC chair Gary Gensler said greenhouse gas emissions have become a commonly used metric to assess a company's exposure to climate-related risks that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on its business.
“Investors get to decide which risks to take, as long as public companies provide full and fair disclosure and are truthful in those disclosures,” Gensler said in a news release. “Today, investors representing literally tens of trillions of dollars support climate-related disclosures because they recognize that climate risks can pose significant financial risks to companies, and investors need reliable information about climate risks to make informed investment decisions.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Handguns used in majority of firearm-related violent crimes in Canada, StatCan finds
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard
Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
Edmonton
-
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
Vancouver
-
Hospital emergency department in B.C. Interior closed again
For at least the fifth time this month, an emergency department at a small hospital in B.C.'s Interior has had to close due to staffing issues.
-
'Don't be a fawn-napper': Conservation officers warn public not to move 'abandoned' baby deer
The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public not to disturb baby deer seen alone outside.
-
Understanding B.C.'s old-growth logging deferrals by the numbers
A process is underway in British Columbia to temporarily defer logging in priority old-growth forests, allowing time for the government to work with First Nations to decide how they should be managed in the long term.
Atlantic
-
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich stabbing sends 3 to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a home in North Saanich Friday evening, according to local RCMP.
-
Museum exhibit celebrates origins of unique Nanaimo street names
Bizarre street names are as quintessentially Nanaimo as bathtub races and the city's eponymous dessert bars.
-
Understanding B.C.'s old-growth logging deferrals by the numbers
A process is underway in British Columbia to temporarily defer logging in priority old-growth forests, allowing time for the government to work with First Nations to decide how they should be managed in the long term.
Toronto
-
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
-
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announces retirement
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement on Sunday after 19 NHL seasons.
Montreal
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees touches down in Montreal
A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
-
Montreal man dies after losing control of motorcycle
A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his vehicle Sunday in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa reconnecting 'hardest hit' pockets of outages
Hydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
-
New record set at Ottawa Marathon
Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw was the first to cross the finish line at the Ottawa Marathon, setting a new course record for the race in the nation’s capital.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
'It’s very impressive': Local high school students put hand-built electric cars to the test
No driver's license was needed for a group of high-schoolers driving their own electric vehicles through the University of Waterloo campus on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'
Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Prince Albert police investigate after man dies of injuries
Prince Albert police are investigating after a man died overnight Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
Sault Police accepting sexual assault reports online
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is now accepting sexual assault reports online.
-
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
-
Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.
-
Two people in hospital, police searching for suspects in downtown stabbing Saturday
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects after a stabbing downtown Saturday night.
Regina
-
Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'
Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.
-
Handguns used in majority of firearm-related violent crimes in Canada, StatCan finds
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Lumsden High School hosts Gay-Straight Alliance Student Summit
High school students from the Prairie Valley School Division gathered in Lumsden to build and support the LGBTQ2S+ community with the third annual Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Student Summit.