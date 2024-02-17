U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship

CALGARY
    Jordan Stolz, of the United States, celebrates his victory with second place finisher Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, left, and third place finisher Poland's Damian Zurek, following the men's 500-metre event at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 16, Stolz won another gold medal, in the 1,000 metres, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Jordan Stolz, of the United States, celebrates his victory with second place finisher Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, left, and third place finisher Poland's Damian Zurek, following the men's 500-metre event at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 16, Stolz won another gold medal, in the 1,000 metres, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.

    The 19-year-old became the first male to win world championship gold in three individual distances last year. 

    He's a win away from repeating his hat trick at Calgary's Olympic Oval. Stolz competes in the 1,500-metre race Sunday.

    He posted a track-record time of one minute 6.05 seconds less than a month after setting a 1,000-metre world record in Salt Lake City.

    China's Zhongyan Ning was second in 1:06.53 and Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands third in 1:06.80.

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, who was second to Stolz in the 500 metres, finished fourth.

    Japan's Miho Takagi took the women's 500 metres in 1:12.83.

    China's Mei Han was the silver medallist in 1:13.27 and Dutchwoman placed third in 1:13.28.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

