A Calgary family says they remain fearful following an unnerving encounter with an Uber driver on the weekend.

Lisa Johnson and her 81-year-old father returned to their home on Saturday, February 26 in an Uber following a trip for groceries. When they arrived, the driver did not assist the two with their bags despite the fact Lisa has a broken wrist and her father uses a walker.

Lisa’s son Raymond exited the house and, while unloading the groceries himself, asked the driver if it’s common practice to not assist customers in need.

“I started to grab the groceries and felt like I had to ask what's customary for Uber drivers? You know, would you help someone who is in need?," said Raymond Johnson-Brown.

According to Raymond, the driver responded by shouting threats of physical violence and proceeding to throw the groceries to the driveway. The driver allegedly drove off while shouting homophobic slurs.

“We have taken hundreds of dollars worth of Ubers and there has been drivers who didn’t assist or help,” said Lisa Johnson of her previous Uber experiences, “ but there was no incident because I never said anything.”

The family notified the Calgary Police Service of the incident and police officials confirm an investigation is underway. The family remains concerned for their safety as the driver knows where they live.

Uber confirms an apology has been issued to the family and the driver is no longer permitted to drive for the service as the company does not tolerate any type of discrimination.

With files from CTV's Jaclyn Brown