CALGARY -- Uber is launching a new feature this week aimed at making rides safer for users and drivers.

Riders will have the option of receiving a four-digit verification code, which they can provide to the driver before getting in to verify they're at the right vehicle.

The driver then enters the code, starting the trip.

“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,” said Sachin Kansal, head of safety products with Uber, said in a release.“This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

The feature was launched Tuesday and is expected to be available to all users by the end of the week through the app's settings feature.

Riders can choose to verify all trips, or just those taken in the evening hours, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“The PIN feature is a powerful option for riders that can also benefit drivers,” said Rebecca Payne, senior product manager at Uber. “PIN verification helps drivers make certain they have picked up the correct rider.”

When ordering an Uber, riders are provided with the car make, model and licence plate, along with the name and a photo of the driver.

Riders are encouraged to confirm the information before getting into the vehicle.