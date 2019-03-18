Officials with the United Conservative Party say the announcement of ten resignations within the Calgary-North East constituency association was incorrect and the source of the information is dubious.

The Calgary North East United Conservative Party Constituency Association was said to have lost 10 members of its board Monday as a departing member announced a mass exodus.

Aryan Sadat, the self-described official contact for the 10 board or directors, released a statement Monday indicating their decision to resign was made ‘in light of recent events involving Jason Kenney and the UCP party leadership’. “Upon consultation with my supporters, we have come to a conclusion: we are no longer a part of, and we no longer support the UCP party under Jason Kenney leadership,” said Sadat in the statement. “We believe in an all-inclusive political party that will act in the best interest of Albertans.” The names of Sadat's colleagues have not been confirmed.

Sadat stated that he has terminated his UCP membership and no longer supports UCP leader Jason Kenney. “As of today, March 18, 2019, ten board of directors of the Calgary North East UCP constituency association have now resigned and rescinded their member from the-UCP-Party.”

In a statement to CTV Calgary sent Monday evening, Janice Harrington, UCP Executive Director, says the party has not received any resignations and Sadat is not a party member.

"Mr. Sadat has no standing with the party or constituency association. Mr. Sadat indicated last summer that he was wanting to run for a UCP nomination. He was subsequently informed that it was highly unlikely he’d pass UCP candidate screening due to his past, well-publicized issues. It’s clear that Mr. Sadat has not moved past this."

"The Party has not received individual resignations from any board members on the Calgary North East constituency association at this time, nor has the local constituency association president. "

Rajan Sawhney, the UCP candidate for Calgary-North East, has not responded to CTV Calgary’s requests for comment.