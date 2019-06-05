

CTV News Calgary





The United Conservative Party unveiled its framework for grade-school education in Alberta on Wednesday but critics of the plan say it's nothing more than a cover to out gay students.

Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act of 2019, builds off the passed, but not proclaimed, Education Act of 2012.

"Once amended, the Education Act will serve as a foundation of excellence for years to come," said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "The act brings to life the vision for a modern education shared by thousands of Albertans through widespread consultation."

"This legislation is based on the values we believe are fundamental to supporting our students."

The yet-to-be passed law does not maintain the protections that were put in place by the previous government for gay-straight alliance (GSA) members and could result in a ban on the use of the word 'gay' in school club names.

The New Democratic Party's Bill 24 protected students from being outed for joining a GSA.

The UCP says under its act, the disclosure of GSA participation would only be justified if a student was considered to be 'at risk of harm'.

"The intention is to balance the need that, at times, students have around the way that they want to create their organization," said LaGrange, "but also to allow for occasions where there is a need for parents to be involved."

The act would also remove the requirement that principals immediately grant approval to requests to form a GSA at a school. Students facing delays in the creation of a sanctioned GSA would need to launch an appeal to the school board and education minister.

Sarah Hoffman, NDP education critic, questions the Minister of Education's motives. "Either this is intentional, she's intentionally creating massive loopholes to put kids at risk, or she's executing the direction of her premier."

If Bill 8 is passed, the changes would go into effect in September.

With files from CTV's Brenna Rose