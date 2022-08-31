UCP government's decision on surplus called 'huge win' for Alberta

Some advocacy groups are applauding Alberta's decision about its increased oil revenues, saying it will save residents hundreds.

On Wednesday, Alberta's Finance Minister Jason Nixon announced the government was increasing its forecasted surplus, which is based on bitumen royalties, other resource revenue and corporate income taxes, from $511 million to $13.2 billion.

As a result, Nixon said the government was making a "prudent decision" to pay off debt and invest in the Heritage Fund.

"For too long, governments in Alberta refused to exercise fiscal discipline during boom times. Those days are over. Alberta's government is making the prudent decision to save and invest surplus revenues so future generations can benefit from the prosperity of today," Nixon said in a release.

Premier Jason Kenney says the situation is "an extraordinary turnaround" for Alberta.

"We promised Albertans we would get our fiscal house in order and that's exactly what we've done. Now, we're paying down debt so future generations won't have to, saving more for a rainy day, and putting more money in Albertans' pockets," he said.

INCOME TAX CHANGES

In addition to investing in future generations, the UCP government is also making a change to personal income taxes by indexing it to inflation.

This means Albertans will see more money on their paycheques beginning in 2023 as well as other benefits when they file their 2022 tax returns.

"Albertans will receive larger refunds or owe less tax when they file their 2022 tax returns in spring 2023," officials said.

"In total, resuming indexation for 2022 and subsequent years will save Albertans an estimated $304 million in 2022-23, $680 million in 2023-24 and $980 million in 2024-25."

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the Kenney government is doing the right thing with its forecasted surplus.

"This is a huge win for Alberta Taxpayers," said Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the CTF in a release.

"By ending the bracket creep income tax hike, Albertans will save hundreds of dollars because income tax brackets will keep pace with sky-high inflation."

The CTF says the UCP government introduced the bracket creep in 2019. It says the policy pushes taxpayers into higher income brackets even though they can't afford to buy more.

"When politicians impose bracket creep, they hope nobody notices," said Sims. "But thousands of Alberta taxpayers noticed and kept the pressure on the government to do the right thing and end the bracket creep income tax hike."

Nevertheless, the group says the Alberta government made the right choice on Wednesday.

"Providing tax relief, paying down the debt and saving money is exactly what governments should be doing with budget surpluses," said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF's federal director.

Also on Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced it would be handing out money to families and seniors to help them with the challenges of inflation.

The move is similar to the one the Saskatchewan government made when Premier Scott Moe announced higher resource revenues.

In that province, each resident over the age of 18 will receive a $500 cheque in the fall.