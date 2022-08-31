UCP government's decision on surplus called 'huge win' for Alberta
Some advocacy groups are applauding Alberta's decision about its increased oil revenues, saying it will save residents hundreds.
On Wednesday, Alberta's Finance Minister Jason Nixon announced the government was increasing its forecasted surplus, which is based on bitumen royalties, other resource revenue and corporate income taxes, from $511 million to $13.2 billion.
As a result, Nixon said the government was making a "prudent decision" to pay off debt and invest in the Heritage Fund.
"For too long, governments in Alberta refused to exercise fiscal discipline during boom times. Those days are over. Alberta's government is making the prudent decision to save and invest surplus revenues so future generations can benefit from the prosperity of today," Nixon said in a release.
Premier Jason Kenney says the situation is "an extraordinary turnaround" for Alberta.
"We promised Albertans we would get our fiscal house in order and that's exactly what we've done. Now, we're paying down debt so future generations won't have to, saving more for a rainy day, and putting more money in Albertans' pockets," he said.
INCOME TAX CHANGES
In addition to investing in future generations, the UCP government is also making a change to personal income taxes by indexing it to inflation.
This means Albertans will see more money on their paycheques beginning in 2023 as well as other benefits when they file their 2022 tax returns.
"Albertans will receive larger refunds or owe less tax when they file their 2022 tax returns in spring 2023," officials said.
"In total, resuming indexation for 2022 and subsequent years will save Albertans an estimated $304 million in 2022-23, $680 million in 2023-24 and $980 million in 2024-25."
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the Kenney government is doing the right thing with its forecasted surplus.
"This is a huge win for Alberta Taxpayers," said Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the CTF in a release.
"By ending the bracket creep income tax hike, Albertans will save hundreds of dollars because income tax brackets will keep pace with sky-high inflation."
The CTF says the UCP government introduced the bracket creep in 2019. It says the policy pushes taxpayers into higher income brackets even though they can't afford to buy more.
"When politicians impose bracket creep, they hope nobody notices," said Sims. "But thousands of Alberta taxpayers noticed and kept the pressure on the government to do the right thing and end the bracket creep income tax hike."
Nevertheless, the group says the Alberta government made the right choice on Wednesday.
"Providing tax relief, paying down the debt and saving money is exactly what governments should be doing with budget surpluses," said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF's federal director.
Also on Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced it would be handing out money to families and seniors to help them with the challenges of inflation.
The move is similar to the one the Saskatchewan government made when Premier Scott Moe announced higher resource revenues.
In that province, each resident over the age of 18 will receive a $500 cheque in the fall.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
BREAKING | 3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rules
An infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
Toxic chemicals commonly found in dollar store items, testing shows
Canada needs more transparency and better enforcement to protect Canadians from unlimited exposure to toxic chemicals like lead and cadmium, an analysis from Environmental Defence said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police
Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
-
B.C. researchers tout promising progress on oral insulin tablets
A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia is developing something they say could be a game-changer for people living with diabetes.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Vancouver Island
-
Uber takes another swing at operating in Victoria, Kelowna
Uber is once again applying to operate in the Vancouver Island and Kelowna regions, less than a year after its most recent application was denied by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB). In December, the PTB said that while Uber had proven to be a competent service provider, the board did not think there was enough demand in the areas it was hoping to expand to – and that the taxi industry needed more time to fairly recover from the pandemic in those re goons.
-
'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria
It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.
-
'Wish we could teleport to Alberta': Vancouver Island girl calls on B.C. to fund cystic fibrosis drug
A Vancouver Island family is frustrated that the B.C. government is dragging its feet when it comes to funding a cystic fibrosis medication for children, while other provinces in Canada already have.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Utility hole at site of Barrie crash that killed 6 becomes focus of investigation
Police are focusing in on a large utility hole at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont. that claimed the lives of six young adults over the weekend.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
Ottawa
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot
Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.
-
Coconut Lagoon reopens two years after it was destroyed by fire
One of Ottawa’s most popular restaurants reopened its doors on Wednesday, more than two years after it was destroyed by a fire.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Brantford police charge 34-year-old man with first-degree murder
Brantford police have charged Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, of Brantford, with first-degree murder.
Saskatoon
-
No criminal charges following 'exorcism' where boy allegedly suffered seizure: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid in connection to an alleged exorcism at a Bible camp where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence
Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Two people killed in rollover near Carrot River, Sask.
Two people are dead following a fatal crash near Carrot River.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Suspended driver charged following two-vehicle crash in Timmins
A 26-year-old resident of Kapuskasing has been charged in connection with an Aug. 30 collision in Timmins involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
'Everybody's really shocked': 20-year-old homicide victim remembered as beautiful soul with bright future
Coworkers of a 20-year-old woman found dead on a remote ATV trail near Woodridge, Man. are remembering her as a special, beautiful soul who was working towards a bright future.
-
'A life and death crisis': Safer, regulated drug supply wanted by overdose awareness advocates
Manitobans who have lost loved ones to an overdose lined the legislative building’s steps with purple ribbons and unsent greeting cards Wednesday and asked the province to make clean drugs accessible.
Regina
-
Inflation expected to increase as Sask. rate sits above national average: economist
Saskatchewan's inflation rate exceeded the national average for July, which did not come as a surprise for a Regina-based economist.
-
'These are people that need our help': Local organizations commemorate National Overdose Awareness Day in Regina
For Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada, Aug. 31st marks National Drug Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, community organizations across the Queen City arranged events focused on knowledge and training.
-
Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.