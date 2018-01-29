Alberta's new opposition leader, Jason Kenney, was officially sworn in as the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed at a ceremony at the Alberta Legislature on Monday afternoon.

Kenney won the Progressive Conservative leadership in 2017 and then worked to arrange a merger between the PC and Wildrose parties. Last July, members of both parties voted overwhelmingly to merge and vowed to challenge the NDP government.

He then beat Brian Jean to become leader of the new United Conservative Party and went on to win the byelection for Calgary-Lougheed in December.

Kenney was sworn in as MLA for the electoral district by the lieutenant governor at a ceremony in Edmonton at 2:30 p.m.