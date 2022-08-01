UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer helps with rescue at Strathmore Rodeo

UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer (right, in red shirt , white hat and jeans) helps rescue someone who got charged by a bull at the Strathmore Rodeo Saturday night UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer (right, in red shirt , white hat and jeans) helps rescue someone who got charged by a bull at the Strathmore Rodeo Saturday night

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden: Killing of al Qaeda leader is long-sought 'justice'

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina