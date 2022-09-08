UCP leadership hopefuls unite to raise alarm over Alberta sovereignty bill
More than half the candidates in the race to replace Premier Jason Kenney are raising the alarm over a rival's plan to proclaim Alberta would reject federal laws and court decisions deemed against the province's interests.
The four say the Alberta sovereignty act proposal by candidate Danielle Smith is resonating with United Conservative Party members and they have a duty to speak out on it.
They call it a dangerous exploitation of latent anti-Ottawa anger and a backdoor separation bid that cannot succeed and would instead further inflame and divide the party and the province.
"The consequence will be (Smith) will have a caucus that will be standing up against the leader," candidate Leela Aheer told reporters Thursday in Calgary.
"If Danielle Smith wins this (race), I plan to stay on, and I plan to fight this.
"We could very, very easily end up in another leadership race again," she added.
The four UCP caucus members said they won't vote for Smith's proposed Alberta sovereignty act and questioned whether it would even gain enough votes to pass in the house.
"There would be extreme division within caucus. There could be a split in the party," said Rajan Sawhney.
Brian Jean equated Smith's plan to shouting "Freedom!" to rile up party members.
"It feeds on the anger but accomplishes absolutely nothing because there's no pathway except through negotiations and the Constitution being opened," said Jean.
"After the fantasy is over, and we've had our bedtime story — our fairy tale — then what? Because you're going to wake up in the morning and it's still going to be the same, except you're going to be a lot angrier."
Sawhney said if Smith wants to challenge Ottawa through the Constitution, she can do so now through the courts and through the Charter's notwithstanding clause.
"(Smith's plan) is flagrantly unconstitutional and it flirts with separatism," she said.
Travis Toews said the bill would create a legal vacuum, sending investors fleeing and stranding business owners between conflicting federal and provincial laws.
"Alberta must stand up to Ottawa and protect our interests, but the sovereignty act is not the way we win," said Toews.
Smith responded in a written statement.
"I entirely trust the judgment of our UCP membership to select the leader they feel will best defend them against Ottawa's continued unconstitutional attacks," she wrote.
"I will respect their decision when it is made. I would expect my future caucus colleagues to do the same."
All seven candidates have promised varying polices for Alberta to gain a better deal with the federal government when it comes to a range of grievances from energy policy to equalization payments.
Smith has been drawing large crowds at party events and is seen as a front-runner to replace Kenney. Ballots were issued last week and a winner is to be announced Oct. 6.
Candidate Todd Loewen's policy proposals have been similar to those of Smith.
Rebecca Schulz, the former children's services minister, did not join the others at Thursday's event.
In a statement, Schulz reiterated she is against the sovereignty act. She said if it's introduced, Smith's signature bill would be rejected by the UCP caucus, resulting in yet another party leadership race.
Political scientist Duane Bratt said having half the candidates jointly challenge a policy proposal is highly unusual for a race and speaks to the looming legal and political implications of Smith's plan.
Bratt also criticized Schulz's non-appearance.
He said Schulz appeared to be trying to position herself in safe political middle ground by criticizing Smith in print while avoiding being visually linked to the four by appearing at the event.
"There is no neutrality (on this issue)," said Bratt, with Mount Royal University in Calgary. "(Schulz) is playing leadership games with an issue that is too important."
Legal experts have criticized Smith's proposal as not only illegal but as a fundamental attack on the rule of law and the checks and balances that underpin a democracy.
Kenney has said he won't vote for the proposal and Lieut.-Gov. Salma Lakhani announced last week she is duty-bound to refuse to sign into law a bill that violates the Constitution.
Smith has promised her bill would challenge the Constitution in a constitutionally acceptable way, but she has not explained how.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
A viral trend on TikTok is helping young Canadians find ways to budget and save money amidst high inflation.
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Three days after a 29-year-old man with a developmental disability was stabbed to death in a downtown park, the Nanaimo RCMP say the people who were arrested in connection with the murder have been released from custody without charges.
-
People across the world are commemorating the life of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. The British and Canadian head of state was respected by many people across the world, and made seven official trips to Vancouver Island, six of which occurred during her 70 years on the throne.
-
Fire crews had their hands full during a chaotic fire scene at a community park in Cumberland Thursday night. The blaze resulted in a destroyed barn, a handful of torched vehicles, a heavily damaged house and several scorched trees.
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Over her 70 years on the throne, she has visited Canada several times on royal tours, including many stops in Quebec. The last time she visited the belle province was in 1992.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at city hall.
-
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
The Queen made several visits to southwestern Ontario during her seven-decade reign, stopping by everything from historical sites to centres for the arts.
-
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
The leader of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured spoke to media Thursday afternoon.
-
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
David Campbell of Timmins matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Soaring costs is causing delays in the construction of a low-income housing project on Sparks Street in Greater Sudbury.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
-
The leader of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured spoke to media Thursday afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.