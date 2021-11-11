UCP MLA wants COVID restrictions scrapped for teens

CALGARY -

A UCP MLA is asking the premier to rescind pandemic restrictions for Albertans under the age of 19.

In his letter to Jason Kenney, Matt Jones, who represents Calgary-Southeast, states:

"The risk to children from COVID-19...is extremely low...I request... that the Government of Alberta exempt children and youth under the age of 18 from the Restrictions Exemption Program and remove or change masking, distancing, and cohosting requirements related to them to recommendations."

The push to pause the rules for teenagers is being criticized by the official opposition.

"It's quite clear from the science and from what we hear from medical experts that it's simply not true. " said NDP health critic David Shepherd "It can and does spread amongst children. They can become infected, they could become ill and it can cause long-term health effects."

The latest data from Alberta Health shows, since the school year started, the most new COVID-19 infections, per capita, are happening among those aged 19 and younger.

"What we see time and time again is that UCP MLAs, ministers and even the premier seem to fundamentally choose to misunderstand the actual science of COVID-19, " said Shepherd ," and what that says is that indeed though children themselves may not get extremely sick, they can still pass that virus on to others. "

Matt Jones did not return calls or emails from CTV requesting an interview about the letter.