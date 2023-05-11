UCP, NDP leaders set to make announcements in Calgary as election campaign continues

Alberta's election campaign continues with United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley both scheduled to make announcements in Calgary today.

Voters go to the polls on May 29.

Smith is set to speak in the morning while Notley is set to appear at an early evening event.

Neither Smith nor Notley made any public appearances on Wednesday.

Some UCP candidates did promise to increase support for women's shelters and sexual assault counselling centres if their party is re-elected.

The NDP released a statement saying it would ensure women's shelters and sexual assault services have enough resources if the party is elected as government.

