Ukrainian basketball players settled in with Lethbridge Pronghorns, life in Canada

LETHBRIDGE -

This time last year, Viktoriia Kovalevska and Vlada Hozalova were living in their native Ukraine.

But the ongoing war there forced the two to flee, and they came to Canada last spring.

Soon, they came into contact with Pronghorns women’s basketball head coach Dave Waknuk, who recruited the pair to play for his squad.

Now half way into their first year at the University of Lethbridge, they’ve started to settle into Canadian life.

They're amazed by the support they’ve received from their teammates and the university.

“Our team, girls and coaches, they've helped us a lot. They always support us every time, not only just on the court in the practices but in real life,” said Kovalevska.

Still, the transition has not been easy.

“When I came to Canada with my friend, it was a hard start. But we just keep going to be part of the team and part of this big country,” said Hozalova.

Kovalevska has managed to appear in every game so far this season, primarily as a bench player.

Hozalova has just been practising with the team as she’s ineligible until she completes her English for Academic Purposes program.

But she’s already feeling much better about her language skills.

“Last semester was hard for me. But this semester is so much better. The English program has me feeling more confident in the environment here,” said Hozalova.

Kovalevska and Hozalova agree having each other to lean on throughout the experience has helped.

“She's the closest person here for me. And I know she's always supporting me. During the games, during the studying,” said Kovalevska.

Waknuk has taken note of the pair’s growth during their first months in Canada.

He’s seen them become much more comfortable in their new setting.

“It's been great to watch them grow over the few months they've been here,” said Waknuk.

“Just to see them get more comfortable in the environment, in the community and on campus.”

Both came into the program with a wealth of experience.

They played professionally in the Ukrainian Women’s Super League and for the Ukrainian women’s national team at various age levels.

The Pronghorns are in action next week as they travel to Regina for a series with the Cougars.

Their next home game is Feb. 3 against the MacEwan Griffins.