Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion

A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.

Organizers of the Calgary Pray for Ukraine rally say they are all working around the clock to do whatever they can to help innocent victims flee and locate family members who are trapped because of the fighting.

As part of the awareness effort, the group says Crimean Sasha Yankovs'ka will be walking from Kalyna Store on Macleod Trail to the Holodomor monument on Memorial Drive.

Once there, the group will hold a rally that it hopes will prompt others to encourage change and think of the Ukrainian people during their time of need.

"Ukraine's armed forces are showing extraordinary courage in defending their country," organizers said in a release. "Territorial defense units are resisting the occupiers. But Ukraine needs more weapons with which to defend itself right now.

"Russia’s savage attack on Ukraine is causing a severe humanitarian crisis that will only get worse in the days ahead."

The rally at the monument begins at 2:30 p.m.